Renovation Aloha: HGTV Series to Help Restore Hawaii’s Worst Properties

HGTV is headed to Hawaii for its latest renovation series, Renovation Aloha. Featuring Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, the series will take the pair on a journey through Oahu as they restore the worst homes on the island. Eight episodes were produced for season one.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Married home renovators Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama will transform the most dilapidated properties on the island of Oʻahu into beautiful family homes in the new HGTV series Renovation Aloha. Premiering Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the eight-episode season will follow the couple, who were born and raised on the island, as they tackle substantial renos in one of the most expensive states in the country. Luckily, Tristyn and Kamohai can rely on a helping hand from their large family, which includes 87 first cousins, many of whom are in the construction industry. “In the family we have contractors, cabinet makers and garbage collectors,” says Kamohai. “We have someone to help with every aspect of our business.” In the premiere episode, the duo, who’ve seen it all when it comes to the brutal effects island life can have on houses, will tour a rundown property in the desirable Kalihi Valley, located just north of Honolulu. After looking over the boarded-up building, which has trees growing through the roof, a rotting foundation, a termite infestation and heaping piles of trash inside, Tristyn and Kamohai will roll up their sleeves to turn the ruins into a homeowner’s paradise. Future episodes will feature the Kalamas at work in the family business renovating and selling some of the island’s most disastrous homes while working against factors like unforeseen costs, strict deadlines and unpredictable weather.”

