The Amazing Race: Season 37 Renewal; CBS Confirms Competition Series Returning for 2024-25

The camera crew is hitting the road. CBS has officially renewed The Amazing Race for a 37th year. The 36th season ends this month, and casting for season 37 got underway in December 2023.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 13 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 36, the globe-trotting teams visit places like Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Pennsylvania. Contestants are spouses Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete, cousins Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero, mother and son Angie and Danny Butler, girlfriend/boyfriend Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun, girlfriends Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main, siblings Maya and Rohan Mody, spouses Michelle and Sean Clark, best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek, spouses Derek and Shelisa Williams, father and daughter Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster, spouses Rod and Leticia Gardner, twins Anthony and Bailey Smith, and best friends Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth “Bizzy” Smith.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 36th season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season 35, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

CBS has confirmed that the 37th season will debut early next year and will air on Wednesday nights, following the 48th cycle of Survivor. Both competition series will continue to have 90-minute episodes.

