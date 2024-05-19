Terminator Zero: Netflix Releases Photos and Premiere Date for Anime Series Based on Movie Franchise

Terminator Zero is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced the premiere date of the new anime series based on the popular movie franchise. Eight episodes have been produced for the series from Mattson Tomlin.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Netflix released the First Look images for Terminator Zero, premiering globally on August 29, 2024. The anime hails from Japanese animation studio Production IG (Ghost in the Shell). The eight-episode series will be part of the Terminator universe but will center around new characters. It will be the first-ever iteration of the franchise to be animated. SYNOPSIS 2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

More photos from the series are below.

