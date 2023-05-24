Glamorous: Netflix Releases First-Look Photos and Premiere Date for New LGBTQ Drama Series

Glamorous has its premiere date! Netflix announced the arrival date of the series with the release of first-look photos.

Starring Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst, the Netflix series follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) as a gender non-conforming queer man who lands a job with a makeup mogul (Cattrall) and has their life changed forever.

Glamorous arrives on Netflix on June 22nd. Check out more photos for the new drama below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Glamourous on Netflix next month?