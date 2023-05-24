Menu

Glamorous: Netflix Releases First-Look Photos and Premiere Date for New LGBTQ Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Netflix)

Glamorous has its premiere date! Netflix announced the arrival date of the series with the release of first-look photos.

Starring Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst, the Netflix series follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) as a gender non-conforming queer man who lands a job with a makeup mogul (Cattrall) and has their life changed forever.

Glamorous arrives on Netflix on June 22nd. Check out more photos for the new drama below.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Glamourous on Netflix next month?


