Heartstopper: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Romanic Comedy-Drama Series

The mates of Heartstopper will be back this summer. Netflix announced the return of the popular series with the release of a teaser video.

An adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, the Heartstopper series is a romantic comedy-drama series centered around British teens. The first season stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman. The plot centers around Charlie Spring (Locke), a gay student who develops feelings for his classmate and friend Nick Nelson (Connor). The story also explores the lives of their friends, Tao (Gao), Elle (Finney), Tara (Brown), Darcy (Edgell), and Isaac (Donovan).

It was previously announced that Bel Priestley and Ash Self (playing friends of Elle), as well as Thibault De Montalembert (playing Nick’s father), will be joining the series.

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes look at season two. The cast finished filming in December, and the new episodes will drop on August 3rd.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/Ts9XX7o7eP — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2023

The series has already been renewed for a third season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Heartstopper TV series on Netflix? Are you looking forward to the second season’s premiere.

