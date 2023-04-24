Tucker Carlson Tonight: Cancelled; Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Out After 14 Years

Last Friday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight was the end for the primetime commentary series. Fox News has announced that the organization has parted ways with host Tucker Carlson, effective immediately.

The move comes following the settlement of Fox News Channel over a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. In the suit, Dominion claimed that the channel had aired false claims about its role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Communications from Fox staffers and personalities, Carlson among them, were released and seemed to verify that they did not believe the conspiracy theories being told to its viewers.

Just as the suit was about to go to trial last week, Fox and Dominion reportedly settled for $787.5 million. Carlson was reportedly set to be one of Dominion’s first witnesses had the trial moved forward.

On last Friday’s edition of Carlson’s nightly program, it was business as usual, with the host saying to viewers, “We’ll be back on Monday.” Earlier this morning, promos for Tucker Carlson Tonight were still running on Fox News Channel.

Carlson has not commented on his departure but Fox News has released a statement:

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 pm ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Carlson started at Fox News in 2009 and his Tucker Carlson Tonight series debuted in November 2016. Prior to his tenure at the channel, Carlson worked at CNN (2000–05), PBS (2004-05), and MSNBC (2005–08).

