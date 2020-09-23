Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Cosmos explores the farthest reaches and most deeply hidden recesses of the universe. The series was co-created by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan in 1980. It was revived in 2014 for its first season on FOX (aka A Spacetime Odyssey), hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. In the second season of the revival, subtitled Possible Worlds, the series translates the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. The new season reveals previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a potentially thrilling future.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Cosmos averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.56 million viewers. Find out how Cosmos stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2020, Cosmos has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Cosmos for season three? The first season of the revived series aired back in 2014 and this second installment aired on National Geographic six months before it landed on FOX. I suspect that the network has lost interest in the project so I’m not expecting a third season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Cosmos cancellation or renewal news.



