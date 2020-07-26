Cosmos: Season Two; FOX Sets Premiere for Possible Worlds

Cosmos is (finally) returning for a second season on FOX, and the documentary series now has a return date. Hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cosmos: Possible Worlds will come to the network on September 22nd but the 13 episodes already aired on National Geographic in March and April of this year.

While this will be the second season of the series on FOX, it’s the third season overall. The first season, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, aired on PBS in 1980, hosted by Carl Sagan. The second season, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, aired on FOX in 2014.

FOX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Returning for its third installment, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning COSMOS will once again be executive-produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA’s Voyager Record, “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” “Contact”); executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark; and hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon and astrophysicist. Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will translate the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. Created and produced in partnership with the National Geographic Channel, which aired the series this spring, the new season will reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have.”

Here’s the Comic-Con@Home panel discussion:



