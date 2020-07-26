Menu

Lovecraft Country: HBO Releases Trailer for 1950s Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lovecraft Country TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Lovecraft Country is set to premiere next month, and a trailer has now been released by HBO. The 1950s-era drama series stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael K. Williams.

HBO did not reveal more about the plot of the series, but a previous report revealed that the series “follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Williams).”

Lovecraft Country will premiere on HBO on August 16th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new HBO drama series?


