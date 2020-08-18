Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lovecraft Country averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 760,000 viewers. Find out how Lovecraft Country stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 18, 2020, Lovecraft Country has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Lovecraft Country for season two? This feels like a mini-series, with a natural conclusion at the end of the season. Still, if it continues to be popular enough with HBO subscribers, it may be renewed for a second season anyway. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lovecraft Country cancellation or renewal news.



