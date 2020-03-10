Vulture Watch

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Avenue 5 TV show stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips. The story is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is a booming, multibillion-dollar business. Ryan Clark (Laurie) is the confident and suave captain of “Avenue 5.” It’s a space cruise ship that features luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck, and yoga classes. When the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they may or may not be equipped for the task.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Avenue 5 averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers. Find out how Avenue 5 stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Avenue 5 has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew Avenue 5 for season two? This is a high-profile series from Veep creator Armando Iannucci that stars Hugh Laurie. Sure, the ratings could be higher but HBO doesn’t have to please advertisers, just subscribers. I suspect that the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Avenue 5 cancellation or renewal news.

2/13/20 update: HBO has renewed the Avenue 5 TV show for a second season.



