Blade Runner 2099: Prime Video Orders Sequel Series with Ridley Scott

Blade Runner 2099 is coming to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a limited sequel series which will be based on the sci-fi film franchise. The series comes from Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment The latter holds the rights to the Blade Runner property. Ridley Scott, who directed the classic 1982 film starring Harrison Ford, will executive produce and Silka Luisa will serve as showrunner.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios head of global television, Vernon Sander, said the following about the new series:

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers. We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes and spirit of its film predecessors.”

In a statement, Alcon co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said:

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

The new series will presumably be set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 which starred Ryan Gosling (above) and Ford. That film was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Additional details and a premiere date will be announced at some point in the future.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Blade Runner 2099 on Prime Video?