The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four; Reid Scott Returning as Prime Video Series Regular

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is getting ready for its fifth and final season, and a recurring member of the cast has been upped to a series regular role. Reid Scott will return as Gordon Ford, the host of a late-night talk show, and will play a key role in the final episodes.

Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch, the series follows the journey of comedienne “Midge” Maisel during the 1960s.

Deadline revealed the following about his return to the Prime Video dramedy:

“Scott was featured in four episodes of Maisel last season as Ford, the host of a fictitious talk show. The fourth season ended with Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) looking up at a billboard advertising the handsome host. Will Midge get that coveted appearance in late-night?”

A premiere date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this Prime Video series end?