The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Will Midge's career hit new heights? Has The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Amazon Prime?



An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own



Will Amazon cancel or renew The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season four? This is one of Amazon’s most notable series so I think the show will be renewed. When it is time to end the show, I expect that Amazon will give the writers advance notice so they can craft a proper final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cancellation or renewal news.

12/13/19 update: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon Prime.



