The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four Premiere Teased by Amazon (Watch)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is returning soon with its fourth season, and Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming season. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron, the series has followed a comedienne living during the 1950s. However, a new decade arrives in season four and the 1960s bring new challenges.

Amazon revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Prime Video released the first of four teasers for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The fourth season makes its highly anticipated debut on February 18, 2022, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks. It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft – and the places it takes her – creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The edgy, uncompromising, and hilarious new season includes guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.”

Check out the trailer and poster for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four below.

