The Acolyte: Disney+ Releases New Star Wars Series Trailer and Poster

The Acolyte is headed to Disney+ soon, and the streaming service has released a new trailer and poster teasing the latest Star Wars series. Eight episodes were produced for the series by Leslye Headland.

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, the series follows an investigation into a crime spree by a Jedi master.

Disney+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, in celebration of the annual Star Wars fan holiday, Disney+ debuted an exciting, brand-new trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars series “The Acolyte.” The thrilling, suspenseful live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+. In “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems… . The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers. Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series. Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on “Get Out” and “Us,” scored “The Acolyte.”

