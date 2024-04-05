Star Wars: Tales of the Empire: Disney+ Releases Key Art and Trailer for New Animated Series

The Star Wars universe on Disney+ is expanding once again. Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a new series available on the streaming service soon. New details for the series were released, including key art and a trailer.

Starring Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger, Rya Kihlstedt, Wing T. Chao, Lars Mikkelsen, Jason Isaacs, and Matthew Wood, the six-episode series will arrive in May. The episodes will show the path taken by two different people in the Galactic Empire.

Disney+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Disney+ released the trailer, key art and trailer stills for Lucasfilm’s upcoming, original animated series “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.” The new series, which is the second installment of the “Tales” series, stylistically follows 2022’s critically acclaimed “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.” “Tales of the Empire” launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes. “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies. The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.”

The trailer and poster for Star Wars: Tales from the Empire are below.

