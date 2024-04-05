Futurama, Hit-Monkey, Only Murders in the Building: Hulu Teases Spring/Summer 2024 Premieres

Hulu is gearing up for summer with new releases coming to the streaming service. Viewers will see the new series Hit-Monkey alongside returning favorites Futurama (season 12), Only Murders in the Building (season 4), and Solar Opposites (season 5).

A premiere date for Only Murders in the Building will be announced later, but premiere dates for the other three are available. Hulu announced more about these returns in a press release.

“Hit-Monkey

Premiere Date: July 15, 2024 (NEW ANNOUNCEMENT)

Genre: Adult animated series

Season: 2

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: In New York City, Monkey finds a path to escape his life of killing, while Bryce attempts to repair the damage to those he wronged in life. But what will it cost them to undo the past? “In New York City, Monkey struggles against his darker nature while he tries to escape his life of killing.”

Cast: Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, and Jason Sudeikis

Credits: Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Futurama

Premiere Date: July 29, 2024 (1 episode weekly) (NEW ANNOUNCEMENT)

Coming Soon to Disney+ Internationally

Genre: Adult animated series

Season: 12

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.

Credits: Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Solar Opposites

Premiere Date: August 12, 2024 (NEW ANNOUNCEMENT)

Coming Soon to Disney+ Internationally

Genre: Adult animated series

Season: 5

Episode Count: 12

Synopsis: On season 5 of Solar Opposites, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

Credits: “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Only Murders in the Building

Premiere Date: Summer 2024

Premiering Summer 2024 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ Internationally

Genre: Comedy series

Season: 4

Series Synopsis: From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Credits: “Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.”