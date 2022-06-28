Only Murders in the Building: Season Three? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back in the thick of it. Has the Only Murders in the Building TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Only Murders in the Building, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Cara Delevingne. Recurring and guest players include Michael Rapaport, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. In season two, following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to contend with neighbors who all think the trio committed murder.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 28, 2022, Only Murders in the Building has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Only Murders in the Building for season three. Given that the series did really well in its first season, I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. Subscribe for free alerts on Only Murders in the Building cancellation or renewal news.



Only Murders in the Building Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Only Murders in the Building TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?