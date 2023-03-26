Only Murders in the Building: Season Three; Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor to Recur on Hulu Series

Only Murders in the Building will have three new recurring members join its cast for season three. Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor will appear in the series alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park were also added to the cast for season three.

Per Deadline, no details about the roles the new additions will play have been revealed. However, the following was revealed about the plot of season three of the Hulu series:

“Season 3 will step outside the comforts of home as they follow the latest murder, that of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway play who falls dead onstage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John Hoffman who spoke to Deadline about the Season 2 finale.”

A premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season three will be announced later.

