Hey Yahoo!: Tom Cavanagh (The Flash) to Host New Series for Game Show Network

Hey Yahoo! is coming soon to GSN. Tom Cavanagh (The Flash) is hosting the new game show series which has contestants competing against each other while trying to figure out what people are searching for on the popular search engine.

GSN revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Today, Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, and Yahoo have announced a new series, “Hey Yahoo!” hosted by actor and director Tom Cavanagh. The half-hour original series is scheduled to premiere early this summer. In “Hey Yahoo!” two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. Contestants are given the first half of a search, and then have to fill-in-the-blank based on what they think America is searching for. For each correct answer, the dollar value of that answer is added to the team’s bank. At the end of three rounds of play, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to add an extra $10,000 to their winnings. Since 2014, Tom Cavanagh has acted & directed the Superhero show “The Flash” on which he plays the archenemy “Reverse Flash.” Although he also directs on “Superman & Lois”, television audiences may be more familiar with him from shows such as “Ed”, “Scrubs”, “Trust Me”, “Love Monkey”, “Eli Stone”, “Blue Bloods” and others, while Broadway audiences may know him from the Tony Award winning “Urinetown.” Cavanagh recently completed the film “Corrective Measures” alongside Michael Rooker and Bruce Willis, and he is currently producing the upcoming musical “MoviePass!” “With ‘Hey Yahoo!’ we’re bringing together friends and family to fill in the blank with a modern twist, based on the billions of searches a year happening on Yahoo Search. Game Show Network and I invite you to join the search and share the fun,” said Tom Cavanagh. “Hey Yahoo!” is produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios for Game Show Network with Rane Laymance serving as executive producer and Brian Provost as executive producer for Yahoo. Al Hassas of Sweet Lemons, LLC and Dean Tempest of Big Potato Limited also serve as executive producers.”

A premiere date for Hey Yahoo! will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on GSN this summer?