Tug of Words: New Game Show Network Series Hosted by Samantha Harris Premieres Today

Tug of Words is coming to Game Show Network later today. Hosted by Samantha Harris, the competitive game show features two teams answering word clue questions and pulling the “tug of war rope” to their side with each correct answer. The game show will air daily at 3:30 pm ET.

GSN revealed more about the new game show in a press release.

“From the producing team behind “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” TUG OF WORDS is a fast-paced game where two teams compete to answer word clue questions correctly and pull the flag on the “tug of war rope” to their side. In round one, each answer involves changing a single letter in the word that appears on the board. For example, with ‘TUG’ on the board, the answer to the clue ‘a label inside a garment’ is ‘TAG,’ and with ‘TAG’ then on the board, the answer to the clue ‘hopefully the upstairs neighbors aren’t learning this dance’ is ‘TAP.’ With each round, an additional letter is added creating four and five letter words to solve. The team with the flag on their side after three rounds wins the game, qualifying them for the bonus round where they have opportunity to compete for $10,000.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Tug of Words on GSN?