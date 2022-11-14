Selling Tampa: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Real Estate Reality Series

Selling Tampa is not returning for a second season. Netflix canceled the reality series after just one season. The series arrived in December 2021.

Featuring Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Colbert, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore, the series followed the real estate agents of Allure Reality on the Florida coast.

Per Page Six, the cast stated the cancellation is due to racism. Juawana Colbert said the following about the cancellation of Selling Tampa:

“When they show us [black women] in a different light — when we’re bickering, fighting and name-calling — they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that’s not what we were displaying. I feel like we weren’t given a second chance, possibly because of what we represented as minority women. Adam specifically said [the decision] was related to numbers but never gave any additional information. I don’t know if he was talking about rating numbers or budget numbers. He just said numbers. When it comes to a minority show of all minority cast members, we’re going to naturally have lower numbers because we are a minority in numbers [of the population] in general.”

An insider revealed more about the cancellation:

“There aren’t any plans right now for more ‘Selling Tampa,’ but luckily the first season is still on Netflix for fans to rewatch or discover. We know that [‘Selling Tampa’] was No. 1 in multiple countries, and it did fairly well. Obviously, it’s not going to be a ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5. … It’s just weird. All of a sudden this all-black cast doesn’t even get a chance for a Season 2.”

Reports also stated that Netflix had trouble dealing with the special needs of an all-black cast behind the scenes.

Season one is available on the streaming service.

What do you think? Did you want a second season of Selling Tampa on Netflix?