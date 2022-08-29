Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn Not Returning for Seasons Six or Seven of Netflix Series

Selling Sunset is losing one of its most recognized personalities. Real estate agent Christine Quinn is not returning for seasons six or seven of the Netflix reality series, according to Deadline. Quinn has been a part of the show since its launch in 2019.

The reality series follows the personal and professional lives of the employees of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Young, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and Chelsea Lazkani also star in the Netflix series.

Quinn did not appear in the fifth season’s reunion episode of the Netflix series because she said that she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, some had doubts. Deadline reports:

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May, Quinn was pressed by Andy Cohen about speculation she had faked contracting the coronavirus. The entrepreneur assured the late-night host she “absolutely did have COVID” despite being spotted two days later shooting a campaign. Quinn clarified she had “tested positive to go [do the shoot], as in negative [for COVID].”

In that same interview, Quinn revealed that she might not return to Selling Sunset and was focusing on a new business venture.

Selling Sunset was renewed by Netflix for seasons six and seven in June. A premiere date for season six has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Quinn is exiting the Selling Sunset series?