Ozark, Selling Sunset, Anatomy of a Scandal, Bridgerton: Series Lead Netflix Top 10 List for Week of April 25th

Netflix has released its top 10 list of most-watched English language original series for the week of April 25th. Crime family drama Ozark, which recently saw its final episodes released, topped the list, and Bridgerton, whose second season was released back in late March, ranked fourth.

Netflix shared the following about their viewership in a press release.

“The Byrdes went out with a bang. Building on the success of Season 4, Part 1, the final episodes of Ozark topped the English TV list with 78.4M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 73 countries. The ladies of Selling Sunset worked their way to the second spot with 34.31M hours viewed and within the Top 10 in 48 countries. Fans continued to be enamored by the lives of the British elite as Anatomy of a Scandal came in at #3 with 30.17M hours viewed. The Ton’ can’t get enough of Bridgerton, Season 2 – the series came in at #4 with 29.74M hours viewed. And people around the world are continuing to fall in love with Charlie and Nick from Heartstopper. The coming-of-age romance series moved up the ranks to #5 this week with 23.94M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 54 countries. Fans enjoyed the laughs, the tears and everything in between as Grace and Frankie Season 7: The Final Episodes debuted at #7 with 15.47M hours viewed.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Ozark: Season 4 – 8 weeks in the top 10 – 78,400,000 hours viewed

2. Selling Sunset: Season 5 – 2 weeks in the top 10 – 34,310,000 hours viewed

3. Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series – 3 weeks in the top 10 – 30,170,000 hours viewed

4. Bridgerton: Season 2 – 6 weeks in the top 10 – 29,740,000 hours viewed

5. Heartstopper: Season 1 – 2 weeks in the top 10 – 23,940,000 hours viewed

6. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series

– 2 weeks in the top 10 – 20,910,000 hours viewed

7. Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – 1 week in the top 10 – 15,470,000 hours viewed

8. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1 – 4 weeks in the top 10 – 13,140,000 hours viewed

9. Bridgerton: Season 1 – 6 weeks in the top 10 – 12,130,000 hours viewed

10. The Creature Cases: Season 1 – 2 weeks in the top 10 – 11,760,000 hours viewed

What do you think? Are you a fan of Netflix’s programming? Did you watch any of the shows on the top 10 list?