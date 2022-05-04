Pictionary: Syndicated Game Show Starring Jerry O’Connell Cleared for Fall 2022 Launch

Pictionary is headed to television this fall. The game show — which is based on the popular 1985 charades-inspired guessing game — will arrive in Fall 2022 with Jerry O’Connell as host. The series will air in syndication on various local stations across the country.

This will be the third incarnation of Pictionary to air on television. Hosted by Brian Robbins (the current President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon), the first version ran for 65 episodes in 1989. The second incarnation aired during the 1997-98 season with Alan Thicke as host.

Per Deadline, Jonathan Bingaman, EVP of Sales for CMV, said the following about the series:

“Game shows have been a consistent performer for stations, so they really embraced the opportunity to add a well-known brand like Pictionary to their lineups. We’re excited to launch this franchise nationally this fall.”

Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run, said the following about the new series:

“Pictionary is the capstone to a powerful game show block on our affiliate stations. It’s family friendly, fun, and driven by the energetic and hysterical Jerry O’Connell. We think audiences will love the hours of play we have in store for them.”

O’Connell also appears as one of the hosts of The Talk which airs weekdays on CBS stations across the country.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Pictionary? Do you plan to watch the new incarnation of Pictionary this fall?