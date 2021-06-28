Pictionary: Game Show to Get Tryout on Local Fox Stations with Jerry O’Connell hosting

Get ready for some Pictionary to fill your daytime viewing time. A new iteration of the game show will air on some local Fox stations next month with the possibility of a bigger run if the series does well. Jerry O’Connell will handle hosting duties. This is not the first time the actor has hosted during daytime hours as he had a talk show, Jerry O, in 2019.
Per Deadline, O’Connell said the following about hosting the new series:
“Ever since my failed drawing of a koala bear, lost my mom and me our household Pictionary crown, I’ve wanted to prove myself on the Pictionary stage. I’m so happy to be working with this team from Fox and CBS. Sharpen your pencils, it’s going to be a fun summer.”
Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations, also spoke about bringing the game show to FOX daytime:
“We’re sure a lot of families got much better at Pictionary over the last 15 months, so we think the timing is perfect for a fun, innovative TV version, and to have Jerry O’Connell as host is a real bonus. We’ve loved working with him in the past, and are fortunate he chose to do this with us.”
What do you think? Are you planning to check out Pictionary on local Fox stations next month?
Make sure to post when you know the airdates on FOX so I can keep an eye out for it.
Yes, I DEFINITELY will watch! I was a fan of Win, Lose or Draw with hosts Bert Convy, Vicki Lawrence, and Robb Weller. When that show ended, here comes Pictionary with hosts Brian Robbins and then an updated version with host Alan Thicke. I even watched Teen Win, Lose or Draw with host Marc Price. I was not a fan of the Disney 2014 version with host Justin Willman. I will even apply if this version with Jerry O’Connell is a hit! 🙂