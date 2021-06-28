Ray Donovan: AJ Michalka & David Patrick Kelly Join Cancelled Showtime Series Movie

Two more actors have been added to the cast of the Ray Donovan film. AJ Michalka and David Patrick Kelly will both appear in the film for the canceled series. The drama was canceled by Showtime after seven seasons, but fans could see several more films in the future if this first one does well. Liev Schreiber stars in the series in the titular role.

A Deadline report revealed that “Michalka will play the younger version of Abby.” Another Deadline report revealed that Kelly will play a lead in the Ray Donovan film as “Matty Galloway, s a long-time friend of Mickey’s (Jon Voight).”

The Showtime film will pick up from the events after the season seven finale. A release date for the film will be revealed at a later date.

