Ray Donovan: Showtime Reviving Cancelled Liev Schreiber Series as Movie

Showtime is trying to fix it. The cable channel has announced that the cancelled Ray Donovan TV series will return as a movie. The story will pick up where the seventh season left off.

Actors Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, and Kerris Dorsey will all return and Schreiber and series showrunner David Hollander will write the project’s script. Filming will begin later this year and Hollander will direct the Showtime movie. An air date hasn’t been set as yet.

While the cable channel hasn’t indicated that any other movies are planned, Showtime also hasn’t indicated that this project will wrap up the Ray Donovan story.

Here’s the press announcement:

SHOWTIME(R) ANNOUNCES "RAY DONOVAN" FEATURE-LENGTH FILM Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Nominee Liev Schreiber To Return and Co-Write Script With Showrunner David Hollander, Who Will Direct Golden Globe Winner Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey Also Return LOS ANGELES – February 24, 2021 – SHOWTIME has announced a RAY DONOVAN feature-length film continuing Ray's journey, following the hit drama series' seven-season run on the network. Star Liev Schreiber will return in his Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominated role and co-write the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who will also serve as director. Golden Globe winner Jon Voight will also reprise his role as Mickey Donovan, as will Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget. The production is tentatively scheduled to begin filming later this year in New York and will air on SHOWTIME. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago. "When RAY DONOVAN went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," said Levine. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series." During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Writers Guild and Critics' Choice nominations, with Voight winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance By An Actor Role In A Supporting Role In A Series, Mini-Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television. The RAY DONOVAN film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Ray Donovan TV series? Are you looking forward to the upcoming TV movie?