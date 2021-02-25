Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Comedy Series Officially Revived by Paramount+

Dr. Frasier Crane, one of the longest-running live-action characters in television history, is returning. The Paramount+ streaming service has officially revived the Frasier TV show and Kelsey Grammer, who played the radio host psychiatrist for 20 seasons (nine seasons on Cheers and 11 seasons of Frasier), is returning to reprise the role.

It’s not yet known who (if anyone) else from the original 1993-2004 comedy series will also be returning in some capacity. The Frasier revival will debut at some point in 2022.

Here’s the announcement:

KELSEY GRAMMER TO REPRISE HIS ROLE AS DR. FRASIER CRANE IN “FRASIER” FOR PARAMOUNT+

The New Original Series will be Produced by CBS Studios in Association with Grammnet Productions

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Feb. 24, 2021 – Frasier’s back – and he’s more exactly the same than ever. Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that Kelsey Grammer will reprise his celebrated role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the new original comedy series FRASIER. Grammer will executive produce along with writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Great Indoors”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces,” “Perfect Harmony”), and Grammnet Productions Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions, exclusively for Paramount+.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

“FRASIER is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said David Stapf President of CBS Studios. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

Grammer played the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in three different television series – “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier” – tying the record for longest-running television character. The Juilliard-trained, award-winning actor has won six Emmys, three Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Tony Award and has received an astonishing 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 Screen Actors Guild nominations and two Tony nominations. He will next begin production on an ABC comedy series opposite Alec Baldwin. Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment.

