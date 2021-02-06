The Man Who Fell to Earth: Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in New Paramount+ TV Series

The Man Who Fell to Earth now has its star. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in the new series, which is based on the novel by Walter Tevis and the film starring David Bowie (above). The story follows an alien coming to earth.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave,” The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind) will star in the Paramount+ Original Series THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. “Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, co-showrunners and executive producers. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.” Actor, writer and director Chiwetel Ejiofor is renowned for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in “12 Years a Slave,” for which he received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. He wrote, directed and was featured in the 2019 Netflix success The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind and is also known for his extensive catalogue of performances in films including “Dirty Pretty Things”, “Kinky Boots”, “The Martian”, “Doctor Strange”, “American Gangster”, “Children of Men” and “Love Actually”. Ejiofor is also widely regarded as one of the leading theatre actors of his generation. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and executive produce and serve as co-showrunners alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct. Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin will also serve as executive producers, and Aaron Baiers will serve as co-executive producer. The series will be co-produced by CBS Studios and TANDEM Productions, a STUDIOCANAL Company, in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. STUDIOCANAL owns the rights for both Walter Tevis’ book as well as the iconic Nicolas Roeg film with David Bowie.”

A premiere date for The Man Who Fell to Earth has not yet been revealed.

