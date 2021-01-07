Is Ben prepared for what’s coming his way in the first season of the Coyote TV show on CBS All Access? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Coyote is cancelled or renewed for season two. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Coyote here.

A CBS All Access drama series, the Coyote TV show stars Michael Chiklis, Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Julio Cedillo with Mark Feuerstein, Kelli Williams, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D’Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell in recurring roles. The series tells the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis). After 32 years as a border patrol agent, he’s forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben starts to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties. Other characters include Silvia (Paz), the proprietor of the local taqueria; Chayo (Ferrer), a member of the Cartel and has a very personal ax to grind; Sultan (Pisano), a member of the Cartel and a second-generation Mexican American who has fled to Mexico; Holly Vincent (McWilliams), a smart, savvy, and streetwise HSI Agent; Neto (Cedillo), a seasoned, local cop in a small Mexico town.





