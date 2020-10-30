Can Nick and Judd redeem themselves in the third season of the No Activity TV show on CBS All Access? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like No Activity is cancelled or renewed for season four. CBS All Access and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of No Activity here. Status Update Below.

Streaming on the CBS All Access paid subscription platform, the No Activity TV show follows Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows), two low-level police officers who have already spent way too much time together in a car. New and returning guest stars for season three include Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Dylan McDermott, Paula Pell, Amy Sedaris, and J.K. Simmons. Following last season’s disastrous bust, season three finds Nick and Judd back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals. Meanwhile, robots edge in on Janice (Sedaris) and Fatima (Mani) in dispatch.



What do you think? Which season three episodes of the No Activity TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that No Activity on CBS All Access should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

10/30/20 update: No Activity has been renewed for a fourth season.