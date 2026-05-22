Harry Wild: Season Five; Acorn TV Unveils Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster for Detective Series

Harry Wild has its return date set. Acorn TV released a trailer and poster to announce the June premiere date for the series’ fifth season.

Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill star in the series, which follows a former professor as she solves cases as a private detective. The series’ fifth season will see her reunited with long-time co-star Joe Lando as she joins the series.

Acorn TV shared the following about season five:

“Acorn TV, AMC Global Media’s popular streamer specializing in crime dramas and murder mysteries, today unveiled the official trailer and key art for the all-new season of the hit Irish mystery series Harry Wild, premiering Monday, June 22, exclusively on Acorn TV. Season five marks a highly anticipated on-screen reunion between Jane Seymour, who stars and executive produces, and Joe Lando, her longtime co-star from the beloved Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award-winning series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Lando joins the most ambitious season yet as Pierce Kennedy, a charming and brilliant new State Pathologist whose arrival quickly makes waves in Harry’s world. As Harry (Jane Seymour), Fergus (Rohan Nedd) and Charlie (Kevin Ryan) are pulled into their most dangerous and complex cases to date, the team takes on undercover operations, chilling murders and relentless criminals… all with the help of Pierce whose sharp instincts and natural chemistry with Harry prove invaluable.”

The trailer and poster for season five are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch its fifth season?