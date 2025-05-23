The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Season Four; Acorn TV Sets Premiere Date for Crime Drama

The Madame Blanc Mysteries has a return date set. Acorn TV renewed the series for its fourth season in August 2024, and fans will see new episodes arrive in July.

The series stars Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson. It follows antique dealer Jean White (Lindsay) as she investigates mysteries in her small French village.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the seven-episode season:

“The fourth season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge (Starlings, Murder They Hope, Maxine). Co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless) stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours, The Green Green Grass) reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, My Dinner With Hervé, Death In Paradise) is back as Chief of Police André Caron. Tony Robinson (Blackadder, Time Team) and Paul Chuckle (Elliott) complete the cast as Dom’s Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord, and Trevor, Gloria’s dad.”

The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns on July 7th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season four of this mystery series this summer?