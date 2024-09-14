Relative Secrets: Acorn TV Orders First Unscripted Series with Host Jane Seymour

Photo Credit: Deirdre Brennan/AcornTV

Acorn TV is getting into the unscripted business. The streaming service has ordered its first unscripted series, Relative Secrets, with Jane Seymour set to host. She currently stars in Harry Wild, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

The new investigative series is described as part true crime and part genealogy series. Seymour will reveal “participants’ family histories—and discover the dark truths buried in their bloodlines.” In each episode, the series will connect American families to the dark roots of their UK heritage and show how it shaped their family into what it is today.

Seymour said the following about taking part in the Acorn TV series:

“I’m thrilled to come aboard Relative Secrets as host, deepening my rich relationship with Acorn TV. Now, in addition to solving cleverly crafted mysteries on Harry Wild, I get the chance to uncover real family unknowns. As we all know, reality is often much stranger than fiction – I can’t wait to dive in.”

Don Klees, Senior Vice President of Programming at Acorn TV, also said, “We are delighted to begin Acorn TV’s journey into unscripted Originals with Relative Secrets and the incredible Jane Seymour. This series blends true crime and investigation with the thrilling mystery storytelling Acorn TV audiences know and love, creating something truly special.”

The premiere date for Relative Secrets will be announced later.

