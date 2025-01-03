Going Dutch: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

FOX has struggled to find successful live-action comedy series for a while, and the network’s only established one, Animal Control, can hardly be considered a hit. This year, the network introduced a new sitcom. Will Going Dutch be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A military comedy series, the Going Dutch TV show stars Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, with Dempsey Bryk, Joe Morton, and Catherine Tate in recurring roles. The story follows arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) who, after an epically unfiltered rant, finds himself reassigned to the Netherlands. There, he is punished with a command position at the least strategically-significant army base in the world. It’s notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Misiak). Other characters include XO Major Abraham Shah (Pudi), Sergeant Dana Conway (Mosely), Corporal Elias Papadakis (Cumpston), General Davidson (Morton), Katja Vanderhoff (Tate) and Private Anthony “BA” Chapman (Bryk).

As of January 3, 2025, Going Dutch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

