The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: NBC Moves Up Premiere of Comedy Series

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is coming to NBC earlier than planned. The network has scheduled a special premiere of the series following the Wild Card game on Sunday night.

Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall star in the series, which follows a disgraced former football star as he tries to restore his image.

NBC shared the following about the series:

“To showcase its new midseason comedy, NBC will now offer a special premiere of “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT or immediately following coverage of the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. The series will return on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. with an encore of the pilot and a new episode immediately following at 8:30 p.m. in its timeslot premiere. The series will continue its run in the 8:30 p.m. Monday timeslot the following week on March 2. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” also airs next day on Peacock. Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new NBC comedy series?