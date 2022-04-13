Password: NBC Game Show Revival Debut to Be Dedicated to Betty White, Keke Palmer to Host

Password is returning to the small screen this summer. NBC ordered a revival of the popular game show in May 2021, and now more details have been revealed. Keke Palmer is set to host the game show and the premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White — a frequent player on the previous iterations and the wife of original host Allen Ludden.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“One of the most iconic game shows in television history, Password is coming to NBC primetime this summer. The series, which has in recent years found a new generation of fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer, star of Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie, Nope. Palmer will command the Password podium as contestants from all walks of life are partnered with Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. Fallon will play in each of the eight hourlong episodes as the celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. The premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White. Regularly playing on the original series, as well as on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, the iconic TV star has long been thought of as Password’s greatest player. The season will then culminate with a special episode featuring a star-studded, all-celebrity lineup playing for charity. The trailblazing series established itself as the original celebrity word game when it launched in 1961 and has showcased hundreds of celebrity guests and generated several spinoffs over the course of six decades. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 prior to becoming a hit game on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show. It was recently announced that Fallon’s other hit primetime series, That’s My Jam, was renewed for a second season on NBC. Password is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog. Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Jennifer Mullin will serve as executive producers, along with John Quinn who will also serve as showrunner.”

A premiere date for Password will be announced later.

