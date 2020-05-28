Hollywood Game Night: Season Six; NBC Game Show Returns in June

The game is back on! NBC just announced season six of the Hollywood Game Night TV show will return in June.

Hosted by Jane Lynch, the game show sees two contestants play party games with celebrities to try to win up to $25,000. Previous guests have included John Legend, Kristen Bell, Sean Hayes, Tony Hale, Derek Hough, and more.

Season six of Hollywood Game Night returns to NBC on June 7th at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

CHRIS IS US" ORIGINAL 06/07/2020 (07:00PM – 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities Chris D'Elia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser and Sasheer Zamata as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize. TV-14 7 SECONDS OF KRESSLEY" ORIGINAL 06/14/2020 (07:00PM – 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Carson Kressley, Laverne Cox and Jeremy Sisto face off against Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson and Lauren Lapkus in comical party games. Host Jane Lynch serves as game-master as the two teams go head to head for a $25,000 grand prize. TV-14

