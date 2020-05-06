Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Hollywood Game Night is a comedy game show hosted by Jane Lynch. Each week, two contestants play party games with celebrities to try to win up to $25,000. Celebrities in season six include Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero, Jason Ritter, Jameela Jamil, Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, and more.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Hollywood Game Night averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 51% and down by 43%, respectively. Find out how Hollywood Game Night stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Hollywood Game Night for season seven? The ratings are way down but I still expect a renewal. The show can’t be too expensive to produce, and the seasons are short. I’ll update this page with new developments Subscribe for free updates on any Hollywood Game Night cancellation and renewal news.

5/6 update: Hollywood Game Night has been renewed for a 7th season.



