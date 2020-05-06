Menu

Hollywood Game Night on NBC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven?

by Telly Vulture

Hollywood Game Night TV show on NBC: canceled or season 7?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Hollywood Game Night TV show on NBCIs Jane Lynch still playing games with the Peacock Network? Has the Hollywood Game Night TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hollywood Game Night season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Hollywood Game Night is a comedy game show hosted by Jane Lynch. Each week, two contestants play party games with celebrities to try to win up to $25,000. Celebrities in season six include Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero, Jason Ritter, Jameela Jamil, Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, and more.
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Hollywood Game Night averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 51% and down by 43%, respectively. Find out how Hollywood Game Night stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O F F I C I A L   S T A T U S
As of May 6, 2020, Hollywood Game Night has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut May 12, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly's Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Hollywood Game Night for season seven? The ratings are way down but I still expect a renewal. The show can’t be too expensive to produce, and the seasons are short. I’ll update this page with new developments Subscribe for free updates on any Hollywood Game Night cancellation and renewal news.

5/6 update: Hollywood Game Night has been renewed for a 7th season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad Hollywood Game Night has been renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV show, instead?



Joan
Yes please bring Hollywood game night back for another season in 2020. We need this show that we can just relax and enjoy!

April 27, 2020 10:20 am
Kathy Knope
I love this show..it is one that makes u laugh!! So i hope it comes back for Summer!!

April 20, 2020 9:04 pm
William McEwen
Great show . Miss it.

February 26, 2020 1:41 pm
Christine
I love Hollywood game night.
I don’t see how a show that laughs at ppls pain like Ellen’s game of games sometime for 2 hrs can stay on & not Hollywood Game night. Love Jane Lynch.

February 20, 2020 12:42 pm
Karen Corbi
I love the show with Jayne Lynch. She is classy and hilarious. She makes the show.
Please reconsider.
Thank you,
Karen

October 27, 2019 1:49 pm
kenneth BLACKSTOCK
i heard it`s renewed. when

October 16, 2019 9:55 am
Miles Aldrich
I think Hollywood Game Night is a good show but I think it should be cancelled at some point.

September 14, 2019 9:33 am
Eunice arede
Yes one the games that is entertaining please renew Hollywood game night

August 24, 2019 2:02 pm
Sharlene
Please do not make the mistake of cancelling Hollywood Game Night. So many good shows fall by the waist side because the networks start playing games with the shows scheduling. Then the viewer can’t find it and they get frustrated and move on. This is by network design to put on a lesser show. DISAPPOINTING!!!

June 9, 2019 9:41 am
