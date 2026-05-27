All The Queen’s Men: Season Five Premiere Date & Poster Unveiled by Paramount+ for Final Episodes

All The Queen’s Men is coming to an end. Paramount+ has announced that the series will end with its fifth season, which will arrive next month. The previous four seasons aired on BET+.

Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Raquel Palmer, Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Jr, Dion Rome, Jeremy “Masterpiece” Williams, Cee “Carter the Body” Carter, and O’shea Russell star in the series inspired by Ladies Night by Christian Keyes.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“The fifth and final season of All the Queen’s Men premieres Wednesday, June 10 with two episodes at launch followed by a weekly rollout through the mid-season finale on July 22. This season, Madam’s empire hangs by a thread after a shocking attack leaves Eden in turmoil. As tensions rise and loyalties fracture, new threats emerge ready to take advantage of the chaos and bring the kingdom down from within. Season five of All The Queen’s Men is a season of survival and loyalty. Everyone has a personal obstacle, but not everyone can overcome and survive those obstacles. With Madam’s life hanging by a thread and the shooter still at large, the dancers of Eden are left shaken and uncertain. As the focus for finding the gunman intensifies, opportunists seize the chaos as a chance to infiltrate and tear apart the lucrative empire Madam has poured blood, sweat, and tears into building.”

All The Queen’s Men returns on June 10th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?