MobLand: Season Two New & Returning Cast Set for Paramount+ Crime Drama

MobLand is gearing up for its second season. Production on the new episodes began last month, and Paramount+ has now announced the cast for season two.

Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond are joining the series as series regulars. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Emmett Scanlan, Teddie Allen, Janet McTeer, Toby Jones, and Alex Fine are returning for season two.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“In Season 1 of MobLand, Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevenson, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything.”

