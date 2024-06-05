Frasier: Season Two; Patricia Heaton, Greer Grammar, and Yvette Nicole Brown to Guest on Paramount+ Sequel Series

The cast for season two of Frasier is getting bigger. Three new additions to the cast have been announced recently. Viewers will see Patricia Heaton, Greer Grammar, and Yvette Nicole Brown appear in guest starring roles in the reboot series. Renewed in February, production on season two of the series started last month.

Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye star in the Paramount+ series which follows Dr. Fraiser Crane (Grammer) as he returns to Boston.

Patricia Heaton will guest star as a woman Frasier finds attractive. Deadline revealed the following about her role:

“She will play Holly who is down-to-earth, unpretentious, and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types. A Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, Holly is extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life, a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier (Grammer) finds as alien as he does attractive.”

As for Greer Grammer, Kelsey’s real-life daughter, she will appear as Roz’s daughter. It was previously revealed that Roz (Peri Gilpin) will recur during season two. Deadline teased the following about Grammer’s role:

“Greer Grammer (Awkward, The Middle) will guest star on the series as Roz Doyle’s (Peri Gilpin) daughter Alice all grown up. Now in her late twenties, friendly, outgoing Alice has inherited more than some of her mother’s free-spirited ways. Having just moved to Providence to study architecture, Alice is eager to catch up with Frasier’s son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott)—and complicate whatever romantic plans he may have.”

The final addition, Yvette Nicole Brown, will appear as Olivia’s sister Monica in the series. Although Monica was mentioned several times during season one, she was never seen.

Per Variety, the following was said about her addition to the cast by co-showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli:

“We are thrilled to be graced with the comedic gifts of Yvette Nicole Brown. Her work is effervescent, deftly balancing humor and heart. She is just a delight.”

The premiere date for season two of Frasier will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Frasier reboot? Do you plan to watch season two?