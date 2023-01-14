Frasier: Two Key Roles Cast in Kelsey Grammer Sitcom Revival on Paramount+

Two new faces have been added to the cast of the Frasier revival coming to Paramount+. Jack Cutmore-Scott (above) is taking over the role of Frederick “Freddy” Crane, the now-grown son of Frasier (Kelsey Grammer). Nicholas Lyndhurst has been cast as Frasier’s new sidekick.

The revival of the Frasier comedy series will find psychologist and talk radio host Frasier Crane living in a new city and facing new challenges. No other details are known but these cast additions give some clues as to what direction the show will take,

Deadline reports about Cutmore-Scott’s role in in the revival:

Charming and handsome, Frasier’s son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.

The following was revealed by Variety about Lyndhurt’s role in the Paramount+ series:

Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, described as ‘Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.’

While the cast of the original series won’t be returning full-time, it is expected that they will guest star. The revival was given a 10 episode order. A premiere date has not yet been set.

