Frasier: Why the Paramount+ Revival Will Have a New Setting and Characters

Frasier is returning, but fans will see a new location and faces when the revival airs on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer spoke about the series’ revival and why the show is going in a new direction to People. Originally a spin-off of Cheers, the series aired on NBC between 1993-2004.

He revealed that the original plan was to bring back the original cast. Work began on the potential revival almost seven years ago, but David Hyde Pierce did not want to revisit Niles.

Grammer said the following about how that changed the direction of the revival of Frasier:

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles. In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act.It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Production on the Frasier revival starts in February. A premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the next chapter in the life of Frasier Crane?