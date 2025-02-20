Good Cop/Bad Cop: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The CW, Roku, and Australia’s Stan network have partnered to finance the Good Cop/Bad Cop series. The CW’s ratings likely aren’t the determining factor of whether the show will be cancelled or renewed. Still, they will likely determine whether the American network wants to air future episodes. Will this show make it to season two? Stay tuned.

A procedural dramedy series, the Good Cop/Bad Cop TV show stars Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Clancy Brown, with Devon Terrell, Grace Chow, Blazey Best, Philippa Northeast, William McKenna, Shamita Siva, and Scott Lee. As the story begins, Big Hank (Brown), the police chief of the Pacific Northwest community of Eden Vale, is the father to two very different adult children. When a pharmacy robbery in the town turns into a murder investigation, he coaxes his estranged son, Henry (Cook), home to partner with his detective big sister, Lou (Meester), despite their wildly different personalities and policing methods. The odd couple team must contend with colorful residents, a severe lack of resources, and a complex dynamic with each other and their boss/father. Other characters include nerdy Detective Shane Carson (Terrell); longstanding Officer Joe Bradley (Best); nervous and young Officer Sam Szczepkowski (McKenna); overly devoted Officer Sarika Ray (Siva); petite and morbid EVPD dispatcher Lily Lim (Chow); Big Hank’s Russian girlfriend, Nadia (Best); and stylish and funny Dr Marci Laine (Northeast), one of the great loves of Henry’s life.

As of February 20, 2025, Good Cop/Bad Cop has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

