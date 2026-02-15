Conviction: Hulu Orders Legal Drama from David Shore (House) Starring Elisabeth Moss

Conviction is coming soon to Hulu. The new legal drama from David Shore will star Elisabeth Moss and is based on the 2023 Jack Jordan novel of the same name.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“Written by Shore, Conviction centers on criminal Defense Attorney Neve Harper (Moss), a confident lawyer who finally has her shot at a career-making case: a high-profile murder where the husband is accused of killing his wife by setting their home on fire. But when a mysterious stranger begins blackmailing Neve, she is forced to compromise every legal, moral and ethical obligation to gain an acquittal — or else risk her dark secrets being exposed.”

The Hulu series will start filming in June, with the writer’s room opening later this month. The premiere date will be announced later.

