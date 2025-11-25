Far Cry: FX Orders Anthology Series for Hulu from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac

Far Cry is headed to Hulu. FX has ordered the new anthology series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac. Ubisoft’s video game series inspires it.

FX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Chaos and a gleeful descent into madness await as FX has placed a series order for Far Cry to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The limited series from Executive Producers Noah Hawley and Rob Mac, with Mac set in the starring role, is based on Ubisoft’s global hit video game franchise of the same title and the series will retain Far Cry’s signature standalone storytelling format, with each season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters.

The project comes from longstanding FX producers Rob Mac, Creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Executive Producer of the Emmy(R)-winning Welcome to Wrexham, who is producing through his production banner More Better Productions, and Noah Hawley, who recently signed a new overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television. Hawley, producing through his 26 Keys production banner, created FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series Fargo and Alien: Earth for television, which was recently renewed for another season and achieved a 92% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

“FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized,” said Rob Mac. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

“What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme,” said Hawley. “To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

FX’s Far Cry will be executive produced by Rob Mac, Noah Hawley, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts, Jackie Cohn for More Better Productions, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Since 2004, Far Cry has more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The award-winning Far Cry franchise is known for the exhilaration of the first-person shootouts, organic open world playgrounds, unique stories and memorable antagonists. The latest opus, Far Cry 6, which featured Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist, Antón, was released on October 6, 2021.

Ubisoft is represented by WME and Greenberg Glusker.”