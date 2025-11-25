Industry: Season Four Premiere Date & Teaser Unveiled for HBO High Finance Drama

Industry has its return date. Season four of the high finance drama will arrive on HBO in January.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche star in the series, and they will be joined by Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, and Amy James-Kelly for season four.

HBO shared the following about the series’ return:

“The fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO Original drama series INDUSTRY debuts SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly. Season 4 logline: At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.”

A teaser for season four is below.

